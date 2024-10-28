Toots - South 2992-C South Church St
CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
Grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard and BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for $1.50.$13.75
*TUESDAY* BACON CHEESEBURGER
Thick bacon slices, your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$14.49
CHEESEBURGER MELTS
Three classic melts garnished with pickle and lettuce. Served with your choice of cheese and side item.$13.27
Main Menu
WINGS & FINGERS
5 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!$7.25
10 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!$13.50
15 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!$18.75
20 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor!$25.00
*100 Famous Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken wings blasted in the deep-fryer and served with your favorite wing flavor.$119.00
5 Buffalo Fingers
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!$7.25
10 Buffalo Fingers
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!$13.50
15 Buffalo Fingers
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!$18.75
20 Buffalo Fingers
Cut from fresh whole chicken breasts, our boneless buffalo fingers are tossed in your favorite flavor!$25.00
APPETIZERS
CELERY PLATE
8 PIECES OF CELERY WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING$2.99
HOMEMADE CHILI
Made fresh daily and topped with your choice of onions, jalapeños, and shredded cheddar cheese.$7.00
CHIPS AND SALSA
House made chips and salsa.$4.98
CORN DOG APPETIZER
Twelve (12) miniature corn dogs served with honey mustard.$8.98
FRIED CHEESESTICKS
Eight Mozzarella sticks hot from the fryer. Seved with Marinara sauce.$9.29
Kettle Chips
Freshly fried and served with our house made French Onion Dip$4.97
LARGE CHILI NACHO
Our Famous Chili loaded on fresh-fried tortilla chips, then layered with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and jalapeños. Served with a cup of our salsa, sour cream, guacamole upon request.$13.10
LARGE FAMOUS FRIED DILL PICKLES
So light and airy they almost float off the basket! Served with your favorite dressing.$8.88
LOADED POTATO SKINS
Loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon pieces, and served with sour cream.$9.29
SMALL CHILI NACHO
Our Famous Chili loaded on fresh-fried tortilla chips, then layered with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and jalapeños. Served with a cup of our salsa, sour cream, guacamole upon request.$9.80
SMALL FAMOUS FRIED DILL PICKLES
So light and airy they almost float off the basket! Served with your favorite dressing.$6.77
FULLY LOADED CURLYS
A heaping basket of our Curly French Fries smothered with hot cheese sauce and freshly crumbled bacon$6.75
PULLED PORK BBQ NACHOS
FRESH-FRIED CHIPS, COVERED WITH OUR FAMOUS PULLED PORK, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, WITH SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE.$13.10
PRETZEL BITES
One dozen of our pretzel bites served hot & fresh with your choice of our house-made Hot Honey Mustard or Nacho Cheese.$8.49
SALADS
GRILLED CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken strips, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.$14.98
CHICKEN FINGER SALAD
Fried or grilled chicken fingers, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Shaken with your choice of sauce: add $1.50.$14.65
SEAFOOD SALAD DELUXE
Chilled seashell pasta, shrimp, and crabmeat blended with our own special seasonings. Served on a bed of mixed greens with red onion, red grapes, egg, with your choice of dressing.$15.00
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
A mix of iceberg and romaine, grilled chicken tenders, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese.$14.65
BUFFALO BLEU CHICKEN SALAD
Fried or grilled chicken fingers, shaken in your favorite sauce, with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.70
HOUSE BLT SALAD
Garden salad loaded with bacon pieces, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.$13.50
TOSSED SALAD
Side salad topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Add bacon pieces for $1.25.$5.75
SEAFOOD SALAD BOWL
Chilled seashell pasta, shrimp and crabmeat, blended with our own special seasonings$10.00
PLATTERS
CHICKEN FINGER PLATTER
Grilled or fried fingers, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.$8.99
CHICK-ON-A-STICK 2
Char-grilled chunks of marinated chicken breast served with Cherry Mustard sauce, and Texas Toast.$14.44
CHICK-ON-A-STICK 3
Char-grilled chunks of marinated chicken breast served with Cherry Mustard sauce, and Texas Toast.$17.25
CATFISH PLATTER
Golden catfish filets, hushpuppies, and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of side and a lemon wedge.$17.75
SMOTHERED HAMBURGER STEAK
Half pound ground steak with your choice of cheese, sauteed red onions, a side item, and Texas Toast. Add 75 cents for grilled mushrooms.$13.52
DANISH BABY BACK RIBS
Lean and tender Certified Danish Baby Back Ribs, slathered with bbq sauce, served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.$20.00
BASKETS
CATFISH BASKET
Three golden catfish filets, hushpuppies, tartar sauce, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$14.99
CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
Grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard and BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for $1.50.$13.75
CLAM BASKET
Deep fried clams piled in a basket with hushpuppies, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge$13.75
OYSTER BASKET
Fresh from the Gulf Shore. These deep-fried oysters are served with hushpuppies, cocktail sauce, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$16.00
SHRIMP BASKET
Golden popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, cocktail or Cherry Mustard, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$13.98
SLIDERS & MELTS
STEAK MELTS
Fresh sliced Sirloin Steak with provolone cheese, served on three mini buns. Choose a side item.$14.91
CHEESEBURGER MELTS
Three classic melts garnished with pickle and lettuce. Served with your choice of cheese and side item.$13.27
PULLED PORK SLIDERS
Three grilled buns stacked with our Famous Pulled Pork. Topped with BBQ sauce and pickles. Served with your choice of side.$13.50
BLT SLIDERS
This all-American favorite served on three mini buns.$11.97
SANDWICHES
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Deep-fried chicken breast shaken in your favorite sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, a side item, and your choice of dressing.$13.75
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Fried or grilled chicken with your favorite wing sauce. Lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. With your choice of dressing and side.$12.39
CHICKEN FIESTA PHILLY
Hoagie roll with grilled chicken, onions, red & green bell peppers, and American cheese. Served with your choice of side.$13.90
FRENCH DIP SANDWICH
Hoagie roll filled with fresh sliced Sirloin Steak, horseradish sauce, swiss cheese, and au jus. Served with your choice of side.$14.07
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$12.80
PATTY MELT
One half pound of fresh ground beef, two slices of your choice of cheese, with sauteed seasoned onions.$13.25
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Hoagie roll stuffed with fresh sliced Sirloin Steak, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, provolone cheese, and your choice of side.$14.50
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
A heaping portion of our Famous Pulled Pork on a toasted bun. Topped with BBQ sauce and pickle.$13.28
THE ORIGINAL REUBEN
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on marble rye. Served with Thousand Island, and your choice of side.$14.00
BURGERS
BASIC BURGER
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$12.50
CHEESEBURGER
Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$13.25
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Thick bacon slices, your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$14.49
TOOT'S BURGER
Our famously dressed burger since 1985. Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$14.75
JALAPENO BURGER
Topped with jalapeno slices and pepperjack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$14.05
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
With mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$14.07
THE MEXICAN BURGER
Open-faced, topped with beef chili, cheddar cheese, onions, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of side.$15.59
KID'S MENU
KID'S CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
3 grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for 50 cents.$6.99
KID'S MAC & CHEESE
Kid's portion of mac & cheese, with your choice of side.$6.99
KID'S CHEESEBURGER
Kid's sized burger with your choice of cheese. Served with pickle and your choice of side.$6.99
KID'S GRILLED CHEESE
Kid's grilled cheese sandwich. Served with pickle and your choice of side.$6.99
KID'S SHRIMP BASKET
Kid's portion of golden popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, cocktail or Cherry Mustard, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$6.99
KID'S CORN DOG BASKET
Six miniature corn dogs served with honey mustard served with a side of choice.$6.99
KID'S HOT DOG
Kid's hot dog served with a choice of side.$3.00
DESSERTS
CHOCOLATE BROWNIE MONSTER BASH
Chunks of fresh chocolate chip brownie, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and ice cream. Total it up with whipped cream, more chocolate, more caramel, and cherries on top.$10.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE
A fresh slice of chocolate chip brownie, baked locallly. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.$7.00
TENNESSEE CHEESECAKE
Fresh baked in Middle Tennessee. A little bit of heaven on a pecan crust. Get it plain or with your choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel topping.$8.00
ADULT ICE CREAM
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Topped with a choice of chocolate sauce, caramel, or sprinkles.$2.00
SIDE ITEMS
Cole Slaw
Our fresh housemade coleslaw topped with a hint of paprika.$2.98
Curly Fries
Our Famous Hot and Lovely Curly Fries!$2.98
Fresh Fruit
Our fresh cut fruit bowl of oranges, pineapples, strawberries, and grapes.$2.98
Onion Rings
Our famous Jumbo Onion Rings battered fresh to order.$4.12
Onion Straws
Light and crispy breaded slices of onion. Served with our homemade buffalo ranch dressing.$3.58
Steamed Broccoli
Our steamed buttery broccoli seasoned perfectly with our secret blend of spices.$2.98
Steamed New Potatoes
Our delicious steamed new potatoes served with butter. Get them loaded with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and sour cream for $2.50.$2.98
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Paired with our famous Zipp sauce.$2.98
Tater Tots
Crispy tater tots with a soft inside.$2.98
Tossed Salad
Side salad topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Add bacon pieces for $1.25.$5.75
Apple Sauce
Delicious apple sauce served in a cup.$2.98
Kettle Chips
Freshly fried and served with our house made French Onion Dip$4.97
Piece of Toast
A single piece of buttery Texas Toast toasted to perfection on our flat top grill.$0.50
BASKET OF TOAST
3 pieces of buttery Texas Toast toasted to perfection on our flat top grill.$1.50
DAILY SPECIALS
*TUESDAY*CHEESEBURGER
Your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$13.25
*TUESDAY* BACON CHEESEBURGER
Thick bacon slices, your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$14.49
*TUESDAY* TOOT'S BURGER
Our famously dressed burger since 1985. Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon strips, and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. With your choice of side.$14.75
*WEDNESDAY* CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
Grilled or fried fingers, with honey mustard and BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side. Shaken in your favorite sauce for $1.50.$13.75
*THURSDAY* BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Deep-fried chicken breast shaken in your favorite sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, a side item, and your choice of dressing.$13.75
*THURSDAY* GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken fingers, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing. Shaken with your choice of sauce: add $1.50.$14.65
*THURSDAY* GRILLED CAJUN CHICKEN SALAD
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken strips, with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onion, red grapes, and egg. Served with your choice of dressing.$14.98
*FRIDAY* CATFISH BASKET
Three golden catfish filets, hushpuppies, tartar sauce, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$14.99
*FRIDAY* CLAM BASKET
Deep fried clams piled in a basket with hushpuppies, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge$13.75
*FRIDAY* SHRIMP BASKET
Golden popcorn shrimp, hushpuppies, cocktail or Cherry Mustard, your choice of side, and a lemon wedge.$13.98
*SATURDAY & SUNDAY*CERTIFIED DANISH BABY BACK RIBS
Lean and tender Certified Danish Baby Back Ribs, slathered with bbq sauce, served with your choice of side and Texas Toast.$20.00
EXTRA DRESSINGS*
AU JUS
Perfect for dipping your Philly Cheese Steak!$0.75
BLUE CHEESE
Our homemade Blue Cheese dressing.$0.75
BUFFALO RANCH
Our amazing Ranch blended with our Famous Buffalo Wing Sauce.$0.50
CAJUN DRY RUB
A zesty blend of spices that will take you to the Bayou!$0.50
CHERRY MUSTARD
A long-time Toot's staple. A sweet & sour medley of farm-raised cherry preserves. Goes perfectly with grilled chicken or seafood.$0.75
HONEY BBQ
Our house-made BBQ sauce, made with real honey!$0.50
HONEY MUSTARD
Goes great with chicken fingers!$0.50
HORSERADISH
Grated horseradish.$0.75
HORSEY
A creamy & spicy sauce for your sandwiches.$0.75
HOT
Our most traditional buffalo sauce.$0.50
HOT BBQ
Our Honey BBQ with the kick of Hot Buffalo.$0.50
HOT GARLIC
Spicy buffalo heat with intense garlic flavor!$0.50
LEMON PEPPER
A zesty dry rub perfect for wings or seafood!$0.50
MANGO HABANERO
A sweet & intensely hot wing sauce that will keep you wanting more!$0.50
MEDIUM
The middle of the road when it comes to heat.$0.50
MILD
A creamy, slightly spicy, traditional wing sauce.$0.50
MILD GARLIC
Creamy, garlicky, and slightly spicy.$0.50
NAPALM
Our traditional wing sauce meets a fiery blend of peppers. The hottest we have!$0.50
NASHVILLE HOT
Our spin on a local classic!$0.50
RANCH
Made in-house. Toot's Legendary Ranch Dressing.$0.75
SOUR CREAM
Pairs perfectly with our Chicken Philly Fiesta!$0.75
SWEET HEAT DRY RUB
A savory blend of sweet & hot spices.$0.50
THOUSAND ISLAND
A 2 oz portion of creamy thousand island dressing.$0.50
ZIPP SAUCE
Our secret sauce, we are pretty sure it goes with anything.$0.50
TOGO DRINKS
ADULT
KIDS
TOGO KIDS SWEET TEA$1.50
TOGO KIDS UNSWEET TEA$1.50
TOGO KIDS COKE$1.50
TOGO KIDS COKE ZERO$1.50
TOGO KIDS DIET COKE$1.50
TOGO KIDS DR.PEPPER$1.50
TOGO KIDS LEMONADE$1.50
TOGO KIDS MELLO YELLO$1.50
TOGO KIDS POWERADE$1.50
TOGO KIDS SPRITE$1.50
TOGO KIDS WHITE MILK$1.50
TOGO KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK$1.50
TOGO KIDS IBC ROOTBEER$3.75
TOGO KIDS ORANGE JUICE$1.50
TOGO KIDS APPLE JUICE$1.50